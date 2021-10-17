HUFFMAN, Donna Sue "Granny"



Donna Sue "Granny" Huffman, 83, of Estero, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at her home surrounded by family and friends. She was born August 7, 1938, in Hamilton, Ohio, daughter of the late Walter and Della (Baker) Payne.



Donna was a real estate agent for 52 years and was a recipient of many awards, both in Ohio and Florida. She still holds the record in the United States for most homes sold in a year (500). She was a member of Our Lady of Light, Catholic Church in Estero, Florida, where she often sung with the choir and by herself. Her love of singing goes back to her High School days (Hamilton High School, Class of 1956) where she sang as a member of The Three Tones on local radio and various local venues. She was also a member of the Cascades Chorus, Estero, Florida, where she enjoyed singing in many performances. Her love of music extended to singing in local Karaoke venues in and around Ft. Myers, Florida.



Besides her parents, her brother, Ronald "Dink" Payne preceded her in death.



Donna will be deeply missed by her husband, Clyde F. Huffman of Estero, Florida; daughters, Robyn Kniceley-Cline (Skip) of Estero, Florida, Kathy Sizemore of Dayton, Ohio, and Sheila Molnar (Sean) of Columbus, Ohio; 3 grandchildren, Alexander Kniceley, Sarah Kniceley Smith (Tom) and Grayson Molnar and 2 great-granddaughters, Emelia Kniceley and Madeline Kniceley; as well as many extended family and friends.



Friends and family will be received Monday, October 18, 2021, from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave Hamilton, Ohio, with the service to directly follow. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Hamilton.



Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Hope Hospice, in Fort Myers, Florida.



Arrangements are being handled by Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home Hamilton, Ohio.

