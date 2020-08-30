HUFFMAN, Murl Age 100, of Centerville, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020. From 1919 to 2020, Murl lived through 18 Presidents, three major wars, and three pandemics. Born in Peru, Indiana, he worked after school during the depression to help support his family. He attended Manchester University and in 1941 married Charlotte Olinger of Trotwood, a wonderful marriage that lasted until her passing in 1999. In 2011 he married Marjorie Bogan of Dayton. Murl is also survived by three children, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, who now miss him tremendously. As a West Carrollton High School civics and government teacher, he taught over 12,000 students from 1945 to 2008. He took mentorship from Charles Kettering and Andrew Cordier, who considered him a friend. His students have spread their achievements across the City of Dayton, the state and the nation. Perhaps most notable was his desire to stay in touch with many of his former students over the years, and their desire to keep in touch with him, even after his retirement at age 88. He founded the high school golf team, took several teams to State, perfected a decent game himself, was a SWBL Coach's Trophy winner, and is a member of the Hall of Fame. In 1968 he was elected the first President of the 80,000 member Ohio Education Association. Manchester University honored his unique and innovative teaching philosophy and methods. As caddy master at Moraine Country Club in the 50's and 60's, he helped to support and grow the Evans Scholar program. Due to continuing COVID precautions, there will be no calling hours, and private graveside services will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Sanner Funeral Home is assisting the family. The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses, and other staff at Kettering Medical Center and at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for their kindness and the exceptional care they provided. Memorial contributions may be made to The Dayton Foundation, for "The Murl Huffman Scholarship for West Carrollton High School."

