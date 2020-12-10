HUFFMAN, Paul J.



Paul J. Huffman, 81, of Springfield passed away Monday, December 7, 2020, in his home with his family by his side. He was born September 22, 1939, in Springfield to the late Chester and Louise (Gaier) Huffman. Paul graduated from Springfield High School class



of 1957 and Wittenberg University in Physics; then received M.S. in geophysics from University of Alaska and Ph.D. from University of Wyoming. He was in the Air Force National Guard serving with the 269th Combat Communication Squadron, 251st Communication Group. He worked at several government and private research facilities including the Air Force Geophysics Laboratory, Hanscom AFB, MA; the Air Force Materials Laboratory and Air Force Avionics Laboratory, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH; the University of Dayton Research Institute, Dayton, OH; and Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC), Dayton, OH. Paul served as a member of the adjunct faculty in physics at several area institutions including Clark State College, Wittenberg University, Wright State University and the University of Dayton. Finally retiring from SAIC as a Senior Scientist in Atmospheric physics. Paul is survived by his wife of 53 years, Elzabe "Ann" Kossow; a daughter, Amelia Huffman (Cary Sparrow) of Minneapolis, MN; a son, David Huffman of Clayton, OH; three grandchildren, Madeleine Kerno, James Sparrow both of Minneapolis, MN, Alyssa Huffman of Kettering, OH; two sisters, Karen Pearl (Howard) of Maple Valley, WA and Linda Knighting (Paul) of Wilson, NC. Paul was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John Huffman. Paul enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, photography, and restoration of vintage radios. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 AM Saturday, December 12, 2020, in Enon Cemetery with Pastor Steven Becker officiating. A private visitation will be held in Adkins Funeral Home, Enon.



www.adkinsfunerals.com