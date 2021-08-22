HUFFORD, Denise Kay



59, of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Aug. 19, 2021. She was born in Springfield Nov. 28, 1961, the daughter of Dennie and Marjorie Parker. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 39 years and love of her life, Tim. Children: Elizabeth (Jared) Marks,



Rebecca (Anthony) Shuler,



Renee Hufford and Timothy Hufford; Her father, Dennie Parker; sister, Kimberly Parker and her children, Brandi Graves and Alexis Estoye; her mother and father-in-law, Kyle and Roxie Hufford; sister- in-law, Lisa Evans and her children, Tony and Christian; sister-in-law, Jennifer (Brian) Crowley and their children, Jared and Bryan and many cousins and friends.



She was preceded in death by her mother.



She was the epitome of the virtuous woman; a hardworking, dedicated, and loving wife and mother who always put the needs of others before her own. Her smile and magnetic



personality brought joy to everyone she met. During her many years as a server at Perkins and Bob Evans restaurants in Springfield she touched the lives of numerous co-workers and customers. Her kind words and gentle, fun-loving spirit will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A memorial service



celebrating her life will be held on Tuesday, August 24th, 2021, at 6 p.m. at Northside Baptist Church, 2425 Derr Rd., Springfield. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Online expression of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.



