HUFNAGLE, David R.



Age 85, of Marblehead, formerly of Centerville, Ohio, died on October 19, 2022, at Otterbein North Shore. He was born December 30, 1936, in York, Nebraska, the son of Robert V. and Wilma Marie (Langenheim) Hufnagle. He married Mary Sue Thomas on June 18, 1976. She preceded him in death on May 9, 2017. He is survived by his daughters Eleanor "Ellie" Liffick and Julie Hufnagle, both of Milford, Ohio, and his brother Kenneth Hufnagle of Martville, NY. His dog, Abby, now lives in New York.



David retired from NCR Corporation in Dayton, OH, after 34 years of service. He then went on to manage a 48-unit apartment complex in Miamisburg, OH, where he worked an additional 20 years. He was a 50-year member of the United States Power Squadrons, Past Commander of the Dayton Squadron and Past District Commander of District 24. He was a 29-year member of the Port Clinton Elks Lodge #1718.



At his request his body has been given to the Wright State University, Boonshoft School of Medicine. Memorial contributions in memory of Dave may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, TN, or online at stjude.org.

