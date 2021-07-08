dayton-daily-news logo
HUGHES, Charlene

HUGHES, Charlene

Renee Delmar

Affectionately known as "Cookie," Age 63, departed this life peacefully on Fri., Jul 2, 2021. The funeral service will be held on Fri., July 9, 2021, 11:00 AM at the Bold Believers Church of Christ, 1306 Salem Ave., Dayton OH 45406, Dr. Cleavon Matthews, Sr., Officiating and Brother Christopher Landrum, Sr., Eulogist. The

family will receive relatives and friends Friday at the church beginning at 10:00 AM. Facial mask is required. Final Deposition: Cremation. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON

FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W. Third St.

Funeral Home Information

Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc

3924 W 3Rd St

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.loritts-neilson.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

