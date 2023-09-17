Hughes, Christopher Micheal



age 50, of Vandalia, passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. Christopher was born in Springfield, Ohio, on September 20, 1972. He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Harmon, Jr. Christopher is survived by his mother, Cynthia (Robert) Reynolds; children, Kyren Hughes, Kishon (Silvia) Hughes, Kaidon (Kaya) Davis-Hughes, Kasin Davis-Hughes, Jailee Victoria, Kalijah Hughes, Karma (Bryan) Hughes and Xhadrien Nemec; grandchildren, Kingsley Hughes, Ky'Zire Hughes, Kuh'mari Hughes, Kyier Davis-Hughes and Bryan Campbell III; brother, Philip Payne; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and long-time friends. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third Street, Dayton, OH 45402. Visitation with the Family will begin at 1:00 pm with the Service beginning at 2:00 pm. Masks are mandatory, no exceptions. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



