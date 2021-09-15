dayton-daily-news logo
X

HUGHES, Douglas

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HUGHES, Douglas R. "Doug"

Age 60, passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021, in Nashville, TN. He was born

December 6, 1960, in Dayton, OH, son to the late Jerold and Maribelle (Rotruck) Hughes. He worked in Maintenance at the Belle Meade Historic Site. He

is survived by 2 daughters

Jennifer and husband Troy Walker, and Janie Hughes and fiance Jerry Rosales; 2 brothers Terry and wife Mandy Hughes, and Timothy and wife Lisa Hughes; 2 grandchildren Owen and Weston Walker; dear friend Cathy Gabriel, and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held Saturday, September 25 from 1-5 pm at the American Legion Post 668, 8220 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton, OH 45414.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
WELLS, Robert
2
DERKSEN, Jacob
3
BAKER, Roosevelt
4
LOOS, Marshall
5
GROVES, Doris
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top