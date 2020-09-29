HUGHES, Karen Sue Age 77 of Hanover Twp, Ohio, passed away Wednesday September 23, 2020, in the Veranda Gardens. She was born in West Harrison, Indiana, on September 9, 1943, the daughter of Harry and Ruth (Bryson) Wolfe. On April 30, 1960, in Batesville, Indiana, she married Kenneth Hughes and he preceded her in death on October 12, 2008. Survivors include three daughters, Peggy Nickell, Kim Lloyd, and Regina Shepherd; eight grandchildren, Courtney Hughes, Felecia Hughes, Jason Hughes, Christina Rowland, Shawn (Christine) Lloyd, Dustin Lloyd, Emma Hughes, and Nikki Hughes; eight great-grandchildren, Hayden Hughes, Jacob Wolf, Angelina Barrett, John Crager, Jackson Hughes, Jeremiah Ryder Lloyd, Antonio Alcala, and Carol Sue Lloyd; two sisters, Darlene Faye Lewis and Melissa Ann Salisbury; two brothers, Harry Gordon Wolfe Jr. and Alan Ray Wolfe. Besides her husband Kenneth, she was also preceded in death by two sons, Lionel Hughes and Kenneth Bradley Wade Hughes; a sister, Toni Renee Wolfe; two brothers, Wayne Scott Wolfe and Terry L. Wolfe. Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm Thursday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. with Rev. Edwin R. Beck officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00pm Thursday in the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com



