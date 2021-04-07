HUGHES, Mary R.



83, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021, in her home. Mary was born March 5, 1938, in Donnelsville, Ohio, to Roy and Phyliss (Merrow)



Warren. She retired from



O'Cedar Brands in 2003. Mary, better known as Mom, Nan, Grandma and Grammy was most passionate about her



family. She enjoyed her many travels across the U.S., her



"rides" as she called them, loved to read, and her favorite; making crafts for or doing crafts with others, especially her craft days with all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include four



children, Deidra "Dee" (Mike) King, Camela "Camie" Hughes-Fletcher, Melissa Hughes and Rick Hughes; five grandchildren, Joel (Rebekah), Jami, Lara (Ryan), Nathan (Ashley) and Ericka; 22 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and



other family members. In addition to her parents, she was



preceded in death by three siblings, Marie, Delbert and



Robert; and a son-in-law, Larry. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by CONROY



FUNERAL HOME.

