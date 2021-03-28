HUGHES, Robert O.



Age 89, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Walk through visitation, with shared memorials, will be held at 10:00 am - 12:00 pm, Friday, April 2, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

