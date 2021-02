In Loving Memory



Warren Hughes Sr.



2/20/1933 - 11/3/2019



We are all saddened by losing you. But we know there are no more tears, no more sorrow and no more pain.



For you are in Heaven with God and the Angels.



We wish you a



Happy 88th Birthday!



Your wife "Doll",



two sons Warren Jr. & Matt,



daughter-in-law Victoria, grandchildren Brittany, Kirsten, Sierra, Cole & all your family.