HUGHLEY, Donald



Born September 11, 1940, to Havard and Mary Ann Hughley. He peacefully transitioned from this life on Friday, July 29, 2022. He leaves to cherish his fond memories one daughter, Yvonne Williams and one son, Richard Hughley, two brothers, Bruce Hughley (Narvell) and Charles Hughley, one sister, Rev. Linda Hughley, five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 13, from 10am until time of service 12pm at United Missionary Baptist Church, 719 18th Ave., Middletown, Ohio 45044. Rev. Gregory Tyus, Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com.

