HULL, Ernest E. "Ernie"



Age 81, of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. He was born on February 24, 1941, in Jamestown, TN, the son of the late Ovid and Ellaree (Range) Hull. Mr. Hull graduated from West Carrollton High School Class of 1959. He was an Electrician for Heidelberg Finishing with 30 years of service; a faithful member of Moraine Heights Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing with his family and friends. Preceded in death by his grandson Zachery Richards in 2013. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Sandra K. (Broyles) Hull, his daughter Kelly Richards and husband Dan, his son Tim Hull and wife Terri, his brother Randall Hull and wife Linda, 6 grandchildren Nicholas Richards, Reagan Hull, Riley Hull, Clayton Grimmett, Madison Grimmett and Makalee Grimmitt, 2 great-grandsons Judah Grimmett and Hudson Grimmett, as well as other family members and many friends. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Moraine Heights Baptist Church, 5661 Munger Road, Dayton, OH 45459 with Pastor Patrick Dell'Aria officiating. Burial Highland Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (2 hours prior to service) on Saturday at the church. Arrangements entrusted to the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mr. Ernest E. "Ernie" Hull, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

