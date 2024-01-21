Hull, Ethel

Hull (Carson), Ethel Loreta "Mertzie"



Ethel "Mertzie" Loreta Hull, age 74, of Medway, Ohio, passed away on January 16, 2024. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on October 11, 1949 to the late Lawrence and Mildred Carson. In addition to her parents, Mertzie was preceded in death by her brothers: Larry and Tim; father and mother in law: William and Mary Hull; and brother and sisters in law: Bill, Barbara, and Nancy. Mertzie is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, David; siblings: Della (Richard), Cindy, Tyler, and Linda; nieces and nephews: Amber, Erin, JoHanna, Bonnie, Molly, Jake, Amanda, Tina, Luke, Eli, Tracie, Carrie, Amie, and Emilie; sister in law, Sheila; many great nieces and nephews; and beloved cat and dog, Stinky and Roscoe. No services will be held at this time. Newcomer North Chapel will be assisting the family.



