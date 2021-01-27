HUME, Neil W.



Neil W. Hume, age 71 of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021. He was born on March 12, 1949, in Hamilton, the son of the late Donald and Estella (nee Maham) Hume. Neil was a veteran of the United States Army and longtime member of the



Fairfield VFW post #1069. He



retired from AK steel after many years of service. On



August 25, 1972, he married the love of his life Jerell Gibbs. He is survived by his loving wife of over 48 years Jerell Hume; three children Barry



(Melissa) Gibbs, Jennifer (Steve) Hamilton, and Joshua Hume; three grandchildren Juniper Gibbs, Brogan Hamilton, and



Madeline Hamilton; three siblings Donnie (the late Alpha) Hume, Janet Rose, and Linda (Ralph) Marsee; his mother-in-law Elizabeth Gibbs; two brothers-in-law Mike (Kathy) Gibbs and Jon Gibbs; one sister-in-law Lisa (Ted) Davis. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. He was also preceded in death by two brothers Joe Hume and Kenny Hume; his father-in-law Ruby Gibbs; one brother-in-law Joe Gibbs. Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral at 11:00 AM with Pastor Barry Wilson officiating. Burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery with full military honors. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com. Due to COVID-19 masks and social distancing will be required.

