HUMMONS, Frances Mae



Born October 14, 1942, in Dayton, Ohio, passed away



November 1, 2021. Preceded in death by her parents, Virginia Benton and Lewis Arnold; friend, John Finley; brothers, James, John, Richard and



Henry Sr. Benton; sisters,



Shirley Ballard, Della Benton. She leaves behind: son, Ralph Benton Sr. (Jannelle Benton); sisters, Hattie White, Sadie



Ballard, Joyce Bryant, all of Dayton, Mattie (Leonard) Gray of Champaign, IL; grandchildren, Ralph Jr. (Vontanise), Antonio, Marrissa, Jenay and James Benton, Jacorria Cortner; great-grandchildren, Lyniyaha Poole, Amirah Benton, Rashiya



Robinson, Rilynn Benton; sisters-in-law, Gladys and Doris



Benton of Dayton, Brenda Benton of Columbus, OH; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am Thursday, November 11, at the House of Wheat



Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Funeral service at 11 am. (Mask Required).

