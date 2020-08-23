X

Hummons, Parris L.

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

In Loving Memory Parris L. Hummons 8/22/1996 - 4/16/2016 Loving you and missing you so much every day. Especially on your 24th birthday. Your presence is truly missed. Rest peacefully until we see you again Our Baby, At The Resurrection. Papa, Grandma, and your Family

