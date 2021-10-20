HUMPHREY, David R.



David R. Humphrey passed away on October 16th 2021, at the age of 79. His battle with serious medical issues in recent years showed his courage in facing life challenges with a sense of humor, and a smile.



He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 49 years, Debbie O'Reilly Humphrey; children Dawn (Paul) Profitt and Darren (Stacy) Humphrey; granddaughters Rylee Profitt and Meriel Humphrey; as well as numerous relatives and friends.



David grew up in Dayton, Ohio, where he spent many days hopping buses to see a Reds game or playing outside with his brothers and sisters on Brown Street. Later in life he perfected the art of telling terrible jokes and catching his kids and grandchildren in riddles. In his retirement he never got tired of rubbing in the fact that he no longer had to work. He spent his days making beautiful woodwork, including pens, bowls and cutting boards that he gave to family, friends, and care takers and enjoyed playing cards at the Moose lodge with his friends.



David never knew a stranger and will be remembered as a kind and gentle man who wore his heart on his sleeve.



As a final gift to this world, David donated his body to science. A celebration of life will be held on October 24th from 2-4 pm at his daughter's house.



The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Kettering and Sycamore hospital and Hospice of Dayton for their care and compassion during his lengthy illness. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the National Kidney Foundation or Hospice of Dayton in David's memory.

