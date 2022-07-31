dayton-daily-news logo
X

HUMPHREY, Ellen

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HUMPHREY (Smith),

Ellen Sue Warfel

98, of Springfield, passed away at the Springfield Masonic Community on Wednesday morning, July 27, 2022. She was born on November 7, 1923, in Springfield to Joseph L. and Jessie Helen (Rider) Smith. Sue graduated from Springfield High School with the Class of 1942. She served as a WAVE in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Sue was employed by Bert and Bill Sayre at Sayre's Appliance for 20 years. She also worked at and retired from American Insurance Co. Sue has made many friends throughout her life and lived independently at Villa Park for the past 20 years. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her very caring son, Dale Lee Warfel; special daughter-in-law, Sheila Jean Warfel; special granddaughters, Tess Ann and Kristen Lynn Warfel; and great-grandchildren, Kaden, Haddix and Dax. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Wayne Lee Warfel and Roger O. Humphrey. At Sue's request, her body was donated to The Ohio State University Medical School. No services will be observed. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at


www.littletonandrue.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
REKE, Diane
2
SHAFOR, Thomas
3
GOODWIN, Irene
4
HATTERY, John
5
HEIL, DONALD
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top