Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

HUMSTON, Michael

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HUMSTON,

Michael Steven

68 of New Carlisle, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Michael was born June 23, 1953, in Dayton to the late Leon and Estelle Marie

(Stevens) Humston, he was also preceded in death by his

siblings, Fred, Bill, Lois and

Nancy. Michael leaves to

cherish his memory, his

beloved Debbie (Long) Humston with whom he shared the last 23 years, of which the last 10 they were happily married. Also surviving are his

children, Nikki (Greg) Schaeublin, Bill Humston, Matt (Jayme) Humston; five grandchildren McKayla, Brennan, Garrett,

Avery and Eardynn, special nephew Jerry (Lyn) Humston,

numerous nieces, nephews and his companion basset hounds Harley and Davidson (Dave). There will be a gathering of family and friends at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton – Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Sunday, February 6, 2022, starting at 1:00 pm, followed by a memorial service at 3:00 pm. To leave a

message or share a special memory of Michael with his family, please visit: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

http://www.tobias-fh.com

In Other News
1
NEWKOLD, Julia
2
KRAMER, Frederick
3
MADER, William
4
MORGAN, Albert
5
CHRISTOPHER, Thomas
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top