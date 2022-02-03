HUMSTON,



Michael Steven



68 of New Carlisle, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Michael was born June 23, 1953, in Dayton to the late Leon and Estelle Marie



(Stevens) Humston, he was also preceded in death by his



siblings, Fred, Bill, Lois and



Nancy. Michael leaves to



cherish his memory, his



beloved Debbie (Long) Humston with whom he shared the last 23 years, of which the last 10 they were happily married. Also surviving are his



children, Nikki (Greg) Schaeublin, Bill Humston, Matt (Jayme) Humston; five grandchildren McKayla, Brennan, Garrett,



Avery and Eardynn, special nephew Jerry (Lyn) Humston,



numerous nieces, nephews and his companion basset hounds Harley and Davidson (Dave). There will be a gathering of family and friends at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton – Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Sunday, February 6, 2022, starting at 1:00 pm, followed by a memorial service at 3:00 pm. To leave a



message or share a special memory of Michael with his family, please visit: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

