HUNDLEY, Sandra Lee



Age 81 of Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. She was born on July 11, 1940, in Hamilton the daughter of the late Andrew and Dorothy (nee Fritzche) Miller. Sandra was an administrative assistant to the President of General Electric for many years. Sandra was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church of Shandon. She was married to Gary Hundley Sr., and he



preceded her in death on May 18, 2019. She is survived by four children Gary (Tammy) Hundley Jr, Todd (Kathy) Hundley, Mike (Sharon) Hundley, and Traci Anderson; thirteen grandchildren Tug (Leslie) Hundley, Jenna (Ben) Van Cleave, Monica (Jeremy) Davis, Carly (Nick) Sebastian, Cody (Staci) Hundley, Reily Hundley, Amanda (BJ) Rumpke, Conor Hundley, Steeler Hundley, Amelia Hundley, Tucker Hundley, Meghan (Mike) Cullums, and Sklyar Chaney; thirteen great-grandchildren with one on the way; three siblings Janet (Bob) Pierson, Andy



(Cindy) Miller, and Barry (Linda) Miller. Visitation will be on Monday, August 9, 2021, at 10:00 AM until the time of the



funeral mass at 11:00 AM at St. Aloysius Catholic Church of Shandon, 3350 Chapel Rd, Shandon, OH 45063 with Father Jim Wedig officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME Fairfield is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at



www.websterfuneralhomes.com