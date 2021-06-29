HUNE, Floyd Edward "Ned"



74 of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born in Ashland, Kentucky, on July 22, 1946, the son of Floyd Elmer and Kathleen (Eaton) Hune. Ned was an I.T. Consultant for many years with Credit Life, Deloitte & Touche and Shaner Consultants. He was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church, where he sang in the choir, and member of Mensa and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Survivors include his wife, Laraine (Kuhlman) Hune; brother, Michael (Patsy) Hune; two nephews; two step-children, Debra McCaig and Scott Armstrong; six step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at St. Teresa Church. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday at CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Burial will be in Dayton Memorial Park, Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Teresa Church.

