HUNTER, Bruce

HUNTER, Sr., Bruce Good



Bruce Good Hunter, Sr., eldest son of Eva and Howard M. Hunter, MD; dedicated father, grandfather, and loving



husband passed away on



Friday, October 1st, 2021, surrounded by his family. Bruce died peacefully at the Pepper Family Journey Care Center in Barrington, Illinois, after battling cancer, at the age of 81. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, grew up in Hamilton, Ohio, and graduated from Hamilton High School. He attended Northwestern University and graduated from Lake Forrest College with a degree in business



management and economics. Bruce worked in several different professions and finished his career as Vice President of Floor Operations for Dean Whitter on the Chicago Mercantile exchange. He and his wife of 56 years, Lynn Hunter (Gritmacker), made a life for themselves and their family for 43 years in Richmond, Illinois. There, Bruce served on the



village board for 22 years, and was village president for 16 years. Bruce was an active community member and father, serving as a board member of Goodwill Industries of Chicago, attending his children's school and sporting events, helping to build a new high school, and later serving on the Centegra Hospital board. Bruce and Lynn moved to Woodstock, Illinois, four years ago and became fast friends with their neighbors and wildlife creatures. Bruce is mourned, celebrated, and cherished by his wife Lynn Hunter, sons Bruce Hunter Jr. and his wife Lori Boyd Hunter and their two daughters Grace and Lily, Christopher Hunter, and his daughter Violanta and son Vincenzo, Theodore Hunter and his wife Jenette Ramsey Hunter and their son Myles, and his daughter Stephanie



Hunter and her husband, Ry Galle. Bruce is also survived and loved by his sister Kay Hunter, and his brother Dr. Theodore Hunter and his wife Kathleen Hunter and her two sons Tony and Matthew Deitsch. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Pepper Family Journey Care hospice center of



Barrington, IL. May Bruce rest easy with the love forever in our hearts.

