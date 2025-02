Hunter, John Franklin



John F Hunter went to be with our Lord on 2/8/25. He was born in Connersville, In on 8/10/45. He leaves behind "the love of his life", wife Cathy Hunter; daughter, Becky (Paul) Holt; son, Jeff Hunter; grandson Roman (Bree) Lozano and Jonathon,(Mix) Keller; great granddaughters Gabrielle, Mira, Hannah, and Josie La. He was a devout Christian, proud Vietnam veteran, and loved photography.



