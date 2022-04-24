HUNTINGTON, Dennis



On Wednesday, April 20, 2022, Dennis Jay Huntington, loving husband and father of two



children, passed away at age 70. Dennis was born on September 27, 1951, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Luther and Martha (Noethen) Huntington. He was a 1969 graduate of Taft High School and received his Associates Degree from Southern Ohio College and worked at Ohio Casualty/Liberty Mutual for 40 plus years. On May 18, 1979, he married the love of his life, Nancy Jo Holstein. Together they raised two sons, Bradley and Mark. Dennis was an avid bowler and loved sports and supporting The Ohio State University. His great joy came from spending time and playing with his grandchildren. He spent the later years of his life traveling with his sisters. Dennis was preceded in death by his wife Nancy Huntington in 2014, his parents, Luther and Martha Huntington, brother, Bradley D. Huntington, and father-in-law, Arnold Holstein. He is survived by his sons Bradley (Jacqueline) Huntington, and Mark (Emily) Huntington; his eight grandchildren, Olivia, Cole, Elias, Estella, Eliana, Josephine, Elliot and Henry; sisters Colleen (Rex) Leffel, Diane (Syd) Conley; mother-in-law Phyllis Holstein; sisters-in-law, Karen (Tim) Miller, Joan (Tim) Howell, and Marjorie (Randy) Webb; and many nieces and nephews. A funeral



service will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio, 45013. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be directed to the CJD Foundation, 3634 W. Market Street, Suite 110, Akron, OH 44333 or The Lung Cancer Research Foundation, 501 7th Ave, New York, NY 10018. Condolences can be made at



