HURST, Carol Ann



Sept. 7, 1937 ~ Jan. 2, 2022



(Age 84), Lindenwald - Devoted wife of the late Daniel L. Hurst; beloved mother of Holly (Kyle Snyder) Hurst; cherished stepmother of Josh (Marijo) Hurst; dear grandmother of Levi Bulach, Libby Bulach, Luke Bulach, Lola Bulach and Mila Hurst; loving sister-in-law of



Loma Wynn, Margaret Wynn, Phyllis Hurst and Judi (Lee) Rambo. Preceded in death by her parents Mildred (nee



Seegers) and Floyd Wynn; her brothers Kenny and Dean Wynn; her brothers-in-law Ron and Ray Hurst; and her dear friend Shirley Helms. Carol was also a cherished aunt of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews as well as a dear friend and neighbor.



Carol grew up in Lindenwald and was a lifelong resident of Hamilton. She left a lasting impact on all who knew her in this life. She was known for her spunky nature, her witty sense of humor, her intense devotion to her family and friends, as well as her faith and her church, Grace United Methodist Church. She loved to crochet, play cards and other games, go out to eat with friends and family, and play slots at the casino. She also loved the color yellow and the family requests that those who can attend services for Carol wear something yellow in her honor.



A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022, from 10 am until time of service at 12 noon at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 3950 Pleasant Avenue in Lindenwald. Donations in Carol's name can be made to Hospice of Hamilton.

