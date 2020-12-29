HURST, Mary Louise



Age 79, of Hamilton, was called home early Christmas morning after a sudden illness. Mary Lou was born July 25, 1941, in London, Kentucky, the daughter of Willie and Martha (House) Bowling. She graduated from Hamilton High School. She married John Hurst on October 17, 1959. She was baptized in the 1970s by her



Father, a minister with the



Regular Baptist Church. Mary Lou loved her family and enjoyed antiquing, crafting, and decorating.



She is survived by, and will be dearly missed by her loving family, including her husband of 61 years John Hurst; daughter Shari and son-in-law Jack Botts; granddaughter Erika and her husband Justin Newton and great-granddaughter Cora



Newton; sister, Eileen and brother-in-law Bill Meeker; sisters-in-law Sophia Thomas, Nella Hurst, Dianne Hurst; brother-in-law Charles Hurst; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews; and dear friend Dottie Botts. She was preceded in death by her parents; her mother and father-in-law Roscoe and Opal Hurst; niece Tamara (Meeker) Watson; nephews



Richard Thomas, Ryan Hurst, and Timothy Thomas; and brothers-in-law Roscoe Hurst Jr, Jim Hurst, David Hurst, and Jack Thomas.



"If my passing has left a void, then fill it with remembered joy. A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss. Ah yes, these things, I too will miss. Be not burdened with times of sorrow; I wish you the sunshine of tomorrow. My life's been full, I savored much: Good friends, good times, a loved one's touch."



Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Millville Cemetery with Brother Bill Halcomb officiating. Funeral services provided by Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations in Mary Lou's name to the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health (JohnRitterFoundation.org). The family wishes to thank the many relatives and friends for their love and support. A special thank you to the staff at Hospice of Hamilton.

