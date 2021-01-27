X

HURST, Patricia

73, of Columbus, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021, at Summit Trace in Columbus.

Patricia was born November 3, 1947, in Springfield, Ohio, to James and Margaret (Brown) Hurst. She retired from Discover Card as a Security Analyst

after several years. Survivors

include one son, Jamie Hurst; four grandchildren, Sierra, Téa, Keelan and Devyn; and one

sister, Mary Binegar. In

addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Hurst. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held in Glen Haven Memorial Park. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

