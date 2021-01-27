HURST, Patricia



73, of Columbus, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021, at Summit Trace in Columbus.



Patricia was born November 3, 1947, in Springfield, Ohio, to James and Margaret (Brown) Hurst. She retired from Discover Card as a Security Analyst



after several years. Survivors



include one son, Jamie Hurst; four grandchildren, Sierra, Téa, Keelan and Devyn; and one



sister, Mary Binegar. In



addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Hurst. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held in Glen Haven Memorial Park. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

