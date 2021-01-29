HURST, Robert Leroy



91 of Urbana, Ohio, and formerly of Springfield, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Hearth & Home of Urbana.



Robert was born June 11, 1929, in Urbana, Ohio, the son of Ralph and Etta (Geron) Hurst. He retired as a welder from



Teledyne Ohio Cast after 32 years of service. Following



retirement, he worked for 10 years at Macray and 10 years at the Hurst Farm.



Robert is survived by his sons, Douglas A. Hurst (Fiance, Diane Foremen) and Gary Hurst; grandchildren, Michelle (David) Hickman, Kristen Hurst (Fiance, Eric Wick) Ashley (Paul) Cordrey and Ryan (Kelsey) Hurst; great-grandchildren, Megan, Katlyn, Briar & Laken Hurst; great-great-grandchild, Elizabeth Hickman; sister, Jean Ann Bageant; sister-in-law, Dolores Jean Hurst; brother-in-law, David Grandstaff as well as several



nieces and nephews.



Robert is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Elizabeth (Grandstaff) Hurst; daughter-in-law, Cathie Hurst; brother,



Richard Hurst and brother-in-law, Harold Bageant.



Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, January 31, 2021, at VERNON FUNERAL HOME,



Urbana. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 1, 2021, in the funeral home.



Burial will follow at OakDale Cemetery, Urbana.



Memorial contributions may be made to New Moorefield United Methodist Church, 5065 Mechanicsburg Rd. Springfield, Ohio 45502.



