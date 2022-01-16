HURT, Ruth G.



Age 92, of Dayton, passed away Monday, November 29, 2021. Ruth was the curator at the U.S. Air Force Museum retiring



after 33 years of service and a member of Shiloh Church. Ruth had a love of history, walking, golfing and traveling.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert; parents, Charles Fairbanks and Eula Farley; brother, Allen



Farley; sister, Gilda Adams-Miller and her special friend, John Lyons. Ruth is survived by nieces and nephews; Charles and Stephanie Adams, Robert and Cindy Adams, Deborah Farley and Debra Phillips, Rebecca and Dave Cline, Charles and Mindy Farley; and a host of grand-nieces and grand-nephews.



Memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Jay McMillen officiating. The family requests all attending the memorial service, wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton in Ruth's memory. The family expresses a special thank you to Home Instead of Vandalia and The Hospice of Dayton for the exceptional care they provided to Ruth.

