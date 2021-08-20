HUSEMANN, Richard

HUSEMANN, Colonel Richard C. "Dick"



Dick Husemann, U.S. Air Force (Retired) made his "final permanent change of station" on August 5th, 2021, after losing a two-year battle with multiple myeloma. He was born in Cincinnati, OH, on October 8, 1943, the son of Charles Husemann and Ruth McCranner Husemann, both of whom predeceased him, as did brother Steve of Mooresville, NC, and sister Jean of Columbus, OH.



In July 1969, he met Brenda Eleanor Gillespie in Hawaii – "the best thing that ever happened to me" as he often said. After a nine-day courtship and two-month engagement, they were married on October 11, 1969. They were blessed with two great children. Son, Charles Bowen, a graduate of Miami University (the one in Ohio), is an information technology consultant in Chicago married to an awesome lady, Stephany Metzler.



Dick and Brenda's daughter, Mary Margaret, is a graduate of Notre Dame, The Ohio State University and South Carolina. Married in May 2008, she is an independent high school teacher and her husband Deaver is a university executive at UNC Asheville. They made Brenda and Dick grandparents for the first time in February, 2011 (grandson Thomas) and a second time in May, 2013 (granddaughter Ginny). Frantic but great times are definitely had by all whenever they get together.



Dick is survived by sister-in-law Diana Husemann of Fort Mill, SC; nephew Colonel Matt Husemann, USAF, his wife, Sarah and two daughters, Claire and Audrey of Dover Air Force Base, DE; niece Emily Spring, husband Lloyd and children Ava Beth and Quinton of Philadelphia, PA; and brother-in-law Ed Scheiderer and wife Lynn of Hilliard, OH.



Dick was a great man - an easy-going, upbeat guy who sincerely loved his family, country, faith, friends, the Air Force, sports, painful puns, lunching with the "old guys of Providence", dinnering with awesome friends Bill and Carol Ryan, and his golden retriever, Lucy.



A memorial mass will be held on August 20th at 13:00 at St. Mark's Church in Wilmington, NC. He will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.

