HUSKEY, Ellen Gail



Age 61, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2021. She was born to the late Aaron and



Lillian Boles of Miamisburg, OH, on September 5, 1959.



Ellen, a resident of West Carrollton, graduated from Miamisburg High School with the Class of 1978. She then graduated from Sinclair Community College with a degree in X-Ray Technology. Ellen was a dedicated employee of Southview Medical Center. She loved her work and her co-workers.



Ellen's true loves were her extended family and friends. She was always the first to volunteer anytime someone needed help. She was an avid reader, enjoyed crocheting, traveling, Sci-Fi, bonfires and her favorite holiday was Halloween. She was especially fond of her dogs Izzy and Cricket. Above all she adored her grandchildren.



She is survived by her children Amber Huskey-Sims (Daniel) of Sumter, SC and Benjamin Huskey (Karla) of Germantown, OH; grandchildren Gabe, Ali, Gemma, and Aaron; brother Don Boles (Marlene) of Dayton OH, sister Phyllis Boles of Miamisburg, OH and extended Huskey family, Mom's Night Out group and friends.



Special thank you to Molly Vincent, Rick Smith, Julie Frock, Bud and Jo Marsteller and Lou Sanchez for all their support and love to our family.



The memorial service will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 7pm, family and friends accepted at 6pm.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Dayton, in Ellen's memory.



To share a memory of Ellen or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

