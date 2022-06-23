HUSTED, Eugene

HUSTED, Sr., Eugene



Stanley "Gene"



68, of Springfield passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022, after a brief illness in the Oakwood Village. He was born on November 17, 1953, in Springfield, the son of the late Eugene and



Betty L. (Sawyer) Husted. Gene attended South High from 1969-1970 and graduated in 1972 from carpentry class at JVS. He worked at Glasco which later became JMS for many years. Gene enjoyed



genealogy, collecting Beatles memorabilia, yard work, fishing, and NASCAR. Survivors include his wife, Deborah Lynn (Lanum) Husted; two sons, Eugene Jr. (Jessica) Husted and Scott (Lyndsee Scribner) Husted; grandchildren, Breanna Leach and Connor Husted; sister, Darlene (Ray "Pokey") Rice;



nephew, Tommy (Heather) Rice; sisters-in-law, Anita (Butch) Collins and Denise (Jeff) Lough; several aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Special thanks to Oakwood Village, Ami, Kristie, Amanda, Mary, Kandie, Sierra, Donna, Ida, and Myra. Your love and compassion was greatly appreciated. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022, from 10-11 am in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Gene's life will begin at 11 am in the funeral home with Pastor Richard Blevins officiating. Burial will follow in the Ferncliff Cemetery You express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



