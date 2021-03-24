HUSTON, Barbara Joan



Age 88, of Fairfield, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Bradford Place. She was born on January 3, 1933, in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the daughter of Frederick and Dorothy (Moreland) Creighton, one of seven children. She met Myron Huston when he was stationed in Halifax with the United States Navy. They married in 1952, and moved to Sharon Park in Hamilton, Ohio, and later to Ross, Ohio. After Myron was injured in a car accident, the couple and their three sons moved to Fairfield. Barbara worked in the office at Shillito's, Tri-County Mall, as well as Viking Office Supply for many years. She loved playing bridge, pitch, and other card games with her friends and grandchildren, and also gardening, traveling, the Cincinnati Reds, and joyful celebrations with family and friends. She is survived by her sons, Wayne (Patrice)



Huston, Paul (Elizabeth) Huston, and daughter Gail (Graham) Smith; eight grandchildren Mason (Sushma) Huston, Brandon (Julie) Huston, Lindsey (Justin) Cook, Christopher (Katelyn) Huston, Patrick Huston, Lauren Smith, Gavin Smith, and



Morgan Smith, and her sister Debbie Fischer. She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Myron in 1972, and her son Dale Huston in 1976; also, her siblings Frederick (Bud), Claire, Jack, Dawn, and Kenny. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 26, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton with Rev. Edwin Beck officiating. Private interment will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be from 5:30 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Friday. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

