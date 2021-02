Christopher M. "Bubba" Hutchinson



2/10/1977 - 3/9/2018



We miss you then, We miss you now. We think of you and all the good times we had.



Seeing your face with a big smile and that will never be



forgotten. We love you always



You are in a better place,



feeling no pain and at peace.



We love you and miss you.



Mom, Dad, Brother,



and son Peyton