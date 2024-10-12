Hutchinson, Myrtle

Hutchinson (Smith), Myrtle Mae "Myrt"



Myrtle "Myrt" Mae (Smith) Hutchinson age 89 of Arcanum, passed away at 6:09 am Thursday, October 10, 2024, at Brookdale of Greenville.



Myrt was born August 20, 1935, in Dayton to the late William Eugene Smith & Edith M. (Long) Jones. In addition to her parents, Myrt was also preceded in death by her step father, Dale E. Jones; husband, Roy L. Hutchinson on July 20, 2018, whom she married October 18, 1980; and brother, Art Smith on February 27, 2019.



Myrt is survived by her children, Debra & Gary Coblentz of Greenville, Marvin (Janet Melling) Bingham of Greenville, Duane & Lori Hutchinson of Huber Heights and Laurie Jo Roush of Omaha, Nebraska; grandchildren, Andrea & Jason Howard, Abbey & Rodney Fisher, James Roush, Justin Roush, Marney & Justin Ozbun and Megan & Charles Bruns; great grandchildren, Ryan, Brandon and Kya Howard, Grant and Haylee Fisher, Alabama Roush, Kaylee, Reagan and Laithe Ozbun and Savanna Bruns; sisters & brother-in-law, Doris Brown of Arcanum and Norma & Dick Hoover of Ithaca; in-laws, Wayne & Patty Hutchinson of Marion, North Carolina, Dwight & Ann Hutchinson of Beckley, West Virginia and Martha Hutchinson of Beckley, West Virginia; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Myrt retired from General Motors in Dayton with 25 years of service. She was a member of Grand Squares Square Dancing Club as well as a couple other square dancing clubs. Myrt enjoyed crafting, sewing, traveling and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



A celebration of Myrt's life will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville with Pastor Joe LeMaster officiating. Burial will follow in Stelvideo Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.zecharbailey.com for the Hutchinson family.



