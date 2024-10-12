Hutchinson, Myrtle

Hutchinson (Smith), Myrtle Mae "Myrt"
Myrtle "Myrt" Mae (Smith) Hutchinson age 89 of Arcanum, passed away at 6:09 am Thursday, October 10, 2024, at Brookdale of Greenville.
Myrt was born August 20, 1935, in Dayton to the late William Eugene Smith & Edith M. (Long) Jones. In addition to her parents, Myrt was also preceded in death by her step father, Dale E. Jones; husband, Roy L. Hutchinson on July 20, 2018, whom she married October 18, 1980; and brother, Art Smith on February 27, 2019.
Myrt is survived by her children, Debra & Gary Coblentz of Greenville, Marvin (Janet Melling) Bingham of Greenville, Duane & Lori Hutchinson of Huber Heights and Laurie Jo Roush of Omaha, Nebraska; grandchildren, Andrea & Jason Howard, Abbey & Rodney Fisher, James Roush, Justin Roush, Marney & Justin Ozbun and Megan & Charles Bruns; great grandchildren, Ryan, Brandon and Kya Howard, Grant and Haylee Fisher, Alabama Roush, Kaylee, Reagan and Laithe Ozbun and Savanna Bruns; sisters & brother-in-law, Doris Brown of Arcanum and Norma & Dick Hoover of Ithaca; in-laws, Wayne & Patty Hutchinson of Marion, North Carolina, Dwight & Ann Hutchinson of Beckley, West Virginia and Martha Hutchinson of Beckley, West Virginia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Myrt retired from General Motors in Dayton with 25 years of service. She was a member of Grand Squares Square Dancing Club as well as a couple other square dancing clubs. Myrt enjoyed crafting, sewing, traveling and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A celebration of Myrt's life will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville with Pastor Joe LeMaster officiating. Burial will follow in Stelvideo Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.zecharbailey.com for the Hutchinson family.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Zechar Bailey Funeral Home
1499 N Broadway
Greenville, OH
45331
https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/greenville-oh/zechar-bailey-funeral-home/6945?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral