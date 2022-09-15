dayton-daily-news logo
X

HUTCHISON, Ethel

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HUTCHISON, Ethel N.

Age 94, of Dayton, passed away September 9, 2022. She was born January 27, 1928, in Hazard, KY, to the late John and Susan Noble. In addition to her parents, Ethel was preceded in death by 8 siblings; and her 3 precious dogs: Susie, Annie and Fluffy. Ethel is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Ethel retired from General Motors. She loved working in her yard, playing BINGO and dancing. She will be laid to rest at Miami Valley Memory Gardens alongside her husband on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 12:00 pm, visitation from 11:00-11:45 am in the cemetery chapel. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Road. Contributions may be made in Ethel's memory to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

In Other News
1
SHANK, Edward
2
PARKER, Dorothy
3
BARTLETT, Thayer
4
EASTMAN, Pamela
5
EATON, Monica
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top