Hutchison, Thomas Edward "Eddie"



Tom Hutchison, 69, of Kettering Ohio, passed away peacefully on May 29th, 2024 after a long battle with serious medical issues. Tom spent his final days at Hospice of Dayton, surrounded by family.



There will not be a funeral service or memorial, Tom made an Anatomical Gift to Wright State University's Boonshoft School of Medicine.



In lieu of flowers and cards, Tom's family asks that you go spend time with your family. Make new memories. Seek out old friends and reconnect. Live your life and live it full of love.



