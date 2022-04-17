HUTSON, Robin

HUTSON (Sebald),



Robin L.



Robin L. Sebald Hutson, 81, of Middletown, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at her home. She was born in Middletown, on February 26, 1941, to parents Robert and Dorothy Sebald. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Nancy Sebald Wiese; and twin brothers, Jim and John Sebald. Robin is survived by her children, Ron (Beth) Hutson, Sue Hutson, Jim (Dana) Hutson and Dave (Dawn) Hutson; and long time family member, Laurie Wood. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren and their spouses and six great-grandchildren. Robin will be fondly missed by her Poker Playing Pals, or as they are better known as "Her Cronies", Chris and Rita Bowman, Vicki Housh, Sharon Corbett, Barb Morningstar and Rita Klienas. Robin often had this to say...."For the most part I have had a fairly long and



interesting life. I've been so blessed to have in my life



awesome kids, grandkids, their spouses, and great-grandkids. I've done all I want to do, seen all I want to see and even said all I want to say. Now I am at Peace." Memorial Service will be Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42217, Cincinnati, OH 45242 or to the charity of your choice. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

