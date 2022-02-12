HYSELL, Marvin Richard "Dick"



77, of South Vienna, entered his heavenly home and into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 6:35AM at home. He was born on February 15, 1944, in Columbus, Ohio, the son of John and Maybelle Hysell. Dick was a man of strong character, integrity, while purposely loving and cherishing his family dearly, and was always an "on call dad, 24/7/365." He proudly served his country in the United States Army later retiring from Navistar after 38+ years of service. In his earlier years, he thrived while being an avid woodworker and was an excellent handyman, a jack of all trades and had a passion for serving others. Dick will also be remembered for being a faithful Nascar fan. He will be remembered for being the Hands of his Savior by doing and serving others, family or church, at High Street Church of the Nazarene. Survivors include his wife of near 57 years; Linda J. Hysell, his daughters, Dorcas (Tim) Strickland, Susie (Buddy) Brown; brother Don (Betty) Hysell, sister Sandy (Ron) Henry, four granddaughters, Chelsea



(Quinton) Tritle, Christa and Carah Brown and Kaylie



Strickland. He's also survived by a few nieces, nephews and cousins. Dick's family would like to extend a special thank you to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for the loving care they provided to both Dick and his entire family during his final journey. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, February 13, 2022, from 12-2pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Dick's life will be held on Monday at Noon in the funeral home, with Pastor Marty Dennis Officiating, followed by military honors. Private burial will be held at a later date at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Dick's name to the Purple Heart Association. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting



www.littletonandrue.com



