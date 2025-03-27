I., Steven Sebastian

Sebastian, I, Steven William



Steven William Sebastian, I, age 66, of Beavercreek, OH, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2025. Steve was born Sept.11, 1958, in Dayton, OH. He was the son of the late Darlene (Koontz) Turner and William Sebastian. Like his late wife- he also loved watching and caring for the hummingbirds in his backyard, and cuddling with his dog- Waffles. Mushroom hunting and gardening were his favorite pastimes, of which he always enjoyed the most with Joni, his children, and close friends. Steve is survived by his son, Steven Sebastian II; daughter, Jana (Josh) Caperton; grandson, Cole Caperton; sister, Terri Dillon; and many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joni Sebastian; mother, Darlene (Koontz) Turner; and father, William Sebastian. In lieu of flowers a tree can be planted or donations can be made to any nature preserve or conservancy, in Steve's memory. Visitation will be held from 3:00pm-4:00pm, on Monday, March 31, 2025, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, where Funeral Services will begin at 4:00pm. To share a memory of Steven or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com



