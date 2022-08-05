IACURCI, Theresa J.



Age 93, passed into eternal life on Tuesday August 2, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Terry was born October 9, 1928, in Questembert, Brittany, France. She came to the United States at the age of 18 and worked as a seamstress in New York City. She had ingenious sewing skills, creating all kinds of beautiful costumes, suits, and gowns. Terry and her late husband, Len, (July 14, 2012) were competitive ballroom dancers, winning many trophies. She was the manager of the apartment rental business they created together, and beloved by all of their tenants. Terry was a faithful member of St. Albert Catholic Church, a philanthropist and an all around giving person.



She is survived by 2 daughters, Maureen and Karen and one son-in-law, Ted, many grandchildren and a great grandson.



Mass of Christian burial will be Monday August 8, 2022 at 12 noon at Saint Albert the Great Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 10:30- 11:30am at Saint Albert the Great Catholic Church. If desired memorial contributions may be made to: Marianist Mission, 4435 E. Patterson Rd., Dayton, OH 45481-0001.



Terry was a devoted Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Aunt and Friend.



Arrangements Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

