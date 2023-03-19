X

Iddings, Scott

Iddings, Scott Andrew

IDDINGS, Scott Andrew, age 56, of Trotwood, OH, passed away suddenly Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at his residence. He was born March 15, 1966. He was a graduate of Northmont High School in 1985 and received a certification in HVAC-R from Triangle Tech in Greensburg, PA. He enjoyed camping, boating, and fishing. He will be remembered for his love of music and free spirit. He was very loved and will be sorrowfully missed. He is survived by his parents Gary and Linda Iddings, sister Lisa (Donald) Herres, two nieces and many other friends and family. No services are planned at this time. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.routsong.com.

