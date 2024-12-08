Idle, Kathleen



Age 75, of Tipp City, was welcomed home by God and his son. on November 26, 2024, at home. Kathleen is preceded in death by her parents, Virgil W. & Helen I. (Brown) Idle and many other family members. She was a proud 1968 graduate of Brookville High School, where she placed first in the Bookkeeping competition for the state of Ohio. She was a member of the Brookville United Methodist Church, the Brookville Historical Society, the Brookville Showboat Choir, the Springfield Messiah Choir, the Piecemakers Quilters Club and a Book Club. She loved to read books and listen to Christian music. She worked for the Dayton Dragons, Kohl's and many other professions. She was also very proud of all her brothers' accomplishments. Surviving Kathleen is her brother, Bill (Susan) Idle (Brookville Native), cousins, Mary Margaret, Mark, Dave, Dalediane, Susie, Ginger and a number of other family members. Visitation will be on December 11, 2024, from 11 a.m.  1 p.m. at the BROOKVILLE COMMUNITY UMC. A Celebration of Life service to follow at 1p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brookville Historical Society or the Brookville Community UMC.



