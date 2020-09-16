IMHOFF, Eleanor Agnes Age 96, formerly of Middletown, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, at Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant in Monroe where she had resided for 13 years. She was born April 14, 1924, in Middletown, and lived in this area all her life. She was employed for a short time in the offices of Sorg Paper Company where she met her husband Don and became a wife, mother and homemaker. She was a former member of the Trenton Mennonite Church, a member of the First United Methodist Church of Middletown, a member of the Methodist church choir and the Middletown Symphony Orchestra. Eleanor enjoyed traveling and vegetable and flower gardening. Preceding her in death were her parents, Dan and Edna (Langdon) Snell; her husband, Donald William Imhoff in 1993; step-grandson, Nathan Regensburg; daughter-in-law, Roslyn Imhoff; twin brother, William Snell; and sister, Mary Janikowski. She is survived by her son, Don Imhoff, Jr.; daughter, Joni (John) Regensburg; four grandchildren, Joe (Pam) Petrocy, David (Liz) Imhoff, Susan (David) Cook and Josh (Amy) Regensburg; six great-grandchildren, Cameron Cook, Kylee Cook, Natalie Imhoff, Molly Imhoff, Vlad Petrocy and Braden Regensburg; two nieces, Nancy Raber and Darlene Alfonso; great-niece, Wendy St. James; and many extended family and friends. Private visitation will be at the convenience of the family at Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by private family graveside services at the Trenton Mennonite Cemetery, Trenton, Ohio, with Rev. Ron Wenzel and Rev. John Wagner officiating. Interment will follow. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

