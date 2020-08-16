ISAAC, Armando Age 33, of Miamisburg, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. He was born on June 18, 1987, in Dayton, Ohio. Armando loved fishing, music, and spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his loving parents, Phyllis Reese and Joey "Shorty" Isaac; 3 brothers, Michael, Josh & William Isaac; 3 sisters, Emily Douglas (Tyler Caudill), Chasity Ranson, and Kristy Mattis (Ricky Philpot); nephew, Taysom; papaw, Elmer Isaac; aunt, Dianna Isaac; maternal mother, Melissa Daniels, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Rev. Henry Watts, Jr., officiating. Burial Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (2 hours prior to service) at the funeral home on Tuesday. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mr. Armando Isaac, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

