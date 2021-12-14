ISAACS, Lynn

dayton-daily-news logo
Lynn Marie Isaacs, 78, of Trenton, Ohio, died on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Fort

Hamilton. She was born in

Cleveland, Ohio, on April 29, 1943, the daughter of Edmund and Beatrice (Spurrier) Mecklenberg. She married

Richard Isaacs on November 11, 1999, in Hamilton, Ohio. Lynn was employed as an STNA for Chesterwood Village in West

Chester, Ohio. She sponsored many women in the 12 Step Program who adored her. She

also volunteered on Meals on Wheels and was a facilitator for the Mindfulness group at Partners and Prime. She will be missed by many. She is survived by her husband, Richard Isaacs; her children, Deborah (Jeff) Brace, Michael (Colleen) Coleman, and Holly (Chris) Robinson; her grandchildren,

Wesley Brace and Cody Robinson; and her sister-in-law, Pat Mecklenburg. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Merle Mecklenburg. A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 115 N. 6th Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Suzanne LaVesconte officiating. Online condolences are

available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

