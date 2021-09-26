ISAACS, Mary Jane



Mary Jane Isaacs, 61, passed away on September 23, 2021. She was born on April 10, 1960, in Grove City, Ohio, to the late Bill and Maxine Carr. Mary is survived by her husband of 42 years, Greg; children, Erin (Brett) Guida, Joe (Mallory) Isaacs and Amanda (Dustin) Brooker; grandchildren, Rylan, Lincoln,



Piper, Chloe, Lana and Oliver; siblings, Tom Carr, Steve (Susie) Carr, Debbie (Doc) Holliday and Barb Edwards; many nieces and nephews; numerous great-nieces and nephews and countless friends.



Mary devoted her life to helping others. She impacted many children's lives during her nearly 30 years of teaching first and second grades at Brantwood Elementary and she and her



husband fostered two children. In the few years of her



retirement, Mary volunteered at Crayons to Classrooms and the Dayton Food Pantry. In her free time, she enjoyed reading books and traveling with family and friends.



Services will be held at Kindred Funeral Home, 400 Union Boulevard, Englewood on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Visitation from 3-5 pm with a memorial service at 5 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to



Ohio's Hospice of Dayton (www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations/) or Crayons to Classrooms (dc2c.org/donate/).



Mary was a loving wife, mother, sister, nana and friend who will be deeply missed.



