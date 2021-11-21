ISAACS, Phyllis J.



Phyllis J. Isaacs, age 75 of Liberty Township, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021. Phyllis was born in Harlan, Kentucky, on September 27, 1946, to James H. and Margaret (nee Jones) Lewis. On September 12, 1964, she married the love of her life, Bill Isaacs. Phyllis is



survived by her husband of 57 years, Bill Isaacs; her daughter, Angela Goins; her grandson, William Osborne; her sisters, Ida Mae (Alex) Allen and Sue (Rocky) Alt; her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. Phyllis was preceded in death by her



parents; and her son, William "Bill" Isaacs Jr. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio. Condolences may be left at



